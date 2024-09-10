London-based Pakistani bartender in race for Oxford chancellor

A former Oxford University student, Ryan Ahmad, who is currently working as a bartender at an East London pub, has put in an application to contest elections for the next chancellor of Oxford University after the incumbent Christopher Francis Patten stands down in February, Pakistan’s Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Main contenders for the post include jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a graduate of Oxford’s Keble College who studied politics, philosophy, and economics in the 1970s while winning honors for the university’s cricket team and leading Pakistan to Cricket World Cup glory in 1992.

Khan’s Oxford connections and a CV that includes an eight-year tenure as chancellor of the University of Bradford may give him an edge in the election, despite having been in prison for more than a year.

Khan faces competition from other candidates, including “stalwarts of British politics” Peter Mandelson and William Hague, and the university’s Pro Vice Chancellor Lady Elish Angiolini, who, if she wins, will be the first woman chancellor.

Bartender Ryan Ahmad has also entered the ring.

“I have submitted my nomination papers but I won’t find out officially until the beginning of October whether I’ll be accepted,” Ahmad told Geo News in an interview. “I can’t think of any reason why I won’t be accepted.”

Ahmad said he had decided to study politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford because he felt “motivated” to improve the lives of people. “I want everyone to be living happy and wholesome lives despite whatever background they come from,” he said when asked why he wanted to run for chancellor. “I profess social and liberal values.” Ahmad said he was well prepared for the job and had “mature and expert” opinions.