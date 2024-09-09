Haider Ali feted at Pakistan Embassy reception

The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris has hosted a grand reception to honor Haider Ali, the decorated Pakistani athlete who won a bronze medal in the discus throw at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Haider Ali’s victory marks his fourth Paralympic medal, solidifying his position as one of Pakistan’s most celebrated athletes, according to a press release issued on Sunday. Pakistani diaspora was overjoyed to see Haider Ali who is one of the most decorated athlete of Pakistan having won 4 medals at 4 Paralympics (1gold, 1silver & 2 bronze), the statement added.

“When LEGENDS meet at the Embassy of Pakistan time stops! This DAY will go down the history lane of Embassy as an unforgettable day!,” it added

Haider Ali Paris Paralympics 2024 Bronze Medal in Discus Throw and Arshad Nadeem Paris Olympics 2024 Gold Medal in Javelin Throw celebrating success.

Both made Pakistan’s presence strongly felt at the mega sporting arena and inspired Pakistanis and well-wishers globally through sheer determination and hard work to stand on the podium.