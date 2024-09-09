CM Sindh lauds Navy’s role on Navy Day

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that Pakistan Navy was one of the strongest naval forces in the world. In his message on Navy Day, he appreciated the patriotic spirit of Pakistan Navy. The Sindh Chief Minister said that Pakistan Navy remained vigilant to monitor maritime boundaries. Murad said that our forces had made great sacrifices for the country. Pakistan Navy had a prominent role in Pakistan’s war history, he said adding that maritime surveillance was of great importance for national security. He said that Pakistan Navy was equipped with all combat capabilities.