ECNEC approves six mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved six major development projects worth Rs 178.1 billion, spanning the sectors of health, agriculture, energy, and transport. The ECNEC meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, approved the major projects, including the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research in Lahore, with an allocated budget of Rs. 52,772.520 million. The project will be financed through the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the Government of Punjab. ECNEC also approved the Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project, with a budget of Rs. 38,360 million, financed through assistance from the World Bank. Another approved project is the construction of the 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan Hydropower Project (Revised), with a budget of Rs. 35,758 million. It will be financed 20% through the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) and 80% through the KP Hydel Development Fund. The ECNEC also approved several projects in the Transport and Communications sector, including the construction and widening of the 25 km Sibi-Talli Road and the 91 km Kohlu-Rakhni Road (Revised), with a combined cost of Rs. 8,401.227 million.