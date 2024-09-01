Zero Tolerance on Terrorism

The brutal Terrorist Attacks that took place on August 26 in Balochistan, where laborers from Punjab and security forces were targeted, have unmasked the true faces of those who claim to be sympathizers of the Baloch people while garnering support from across Pakistan.

When Mah Rang Baloch organized a long march, some of our journalist brothers portrayed her as a deity. However, when laborers from Punjab, who had gone to Balochistan for work, were mercilessly martyred on August 26 simply because their identity cards indicated they were from Punjab, should their martyrdom diminish the status of this so-called deity?

Mah Rang Baloch’s true face has been revealed, as she didn’t even bother to condemn these terrorists. Yet, some of our journalist brothers are still writing columns in her favor, claiming that since no one sympathized when her father’s body was found, she is justified in not condemning these terrorists.

Mah Rang Baloch portrays herself as a representative of a non-violent organization whose mission is to establish brotherhood and peace in Balochistan. Will condemning Baloch terrorists thwart her mission or cut off her support?

This situation clearly shows that under the guise of Baloch missing persons, a different game is being played. When innocent, unarmed civilians are martyred, and no words of sympathy are spoken, it indicates support for these terrorists and suggests a hidden agenda.

The obstacle in the path of Mah Rang Baloch and her masters is the Pakistan Army, which is safeguarding the country’s borders and neutralized the terrorists on August 26 before they could kill more innocent civilians.

It has become evident that most of the elements involved in terrorism in Balochistan are those listed as missing persons, who are later found to have met their end during some operation with the Pakistan Army.

In other words, under the cover of Baloch missing persons, a plot is being played out to defame Pakistan, with India’s assistance. India seeks to divert the world’s attention from Kashmir by portraying Pakistan as a troubled state.

However, as long as the Pakistan Army is present, this plan doesn’t seem likely to succeed.

In the past, too, Pakistan’s armed forces and intelligence agencies captured India’s terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan, who admitted to providing financial support to BLA and other terrorist organizations, as well as arranging training for these terrorists in India.

The way unarmed civilians and security forces were targeted across Balochistan on August 26 indicates that these terrorists are not only receiving modern weapons but are also being trained, likely with India’s backing.

However, it should be remembered that the enemy wants to sow seeds of hatred among us through these actions, but we, as a nation, must thwart this conspiracy and support the Pakistan Army. No army in the world can win a war without the support of its people, regardless of the front it is fighting on.

Those martyred in Balochistan were neither Punjabis, Baloch, nor Pathans; they were Pakistanis, whose killers have perhaps forgotten the teachings of humanity.

These were our innocent brothers, falling victim to racism, a narrative fed by our enemies.

Among those brothers who were martyred in Balochistan, many were the sole breadwinners of their families, with young children relying on them. The terrorists, following the enemy’s lead, have plunged their own brothers into eternal sorrow.

This is not the time for politics, nor is politics the country’s problem right now. Our biggest issue is terrorism, which is claiming innocent lives and sowing seeds of linguistic and ethnic hatred among us.

But we must thwart them, eradicate terrorism, and for that, we must support the Pakistan Army. Our Army Chief has also made it clear that we will not rest until the terrorists are eliminated.

These terrorists can only be eradicated if we stand with the Pakistan Army because this is not the time for blame games, but a time to uproot terrorism. We must support the Pakistan Army in this war until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Just as the Pakistan Army has made the country a cradle of peace in the past, it will again ensure peace by bringing these terrorists to their end. Insha’Allah.

