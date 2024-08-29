Pakistan earns US $759m from travel services’ export in FY 2024

Pakistan earned US $759.159 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the twelve months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a decrease of 21.85 per cent as compared to the US $971.470 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services also decreased by 22.25 per cent, from US $963.080 million last year to US $748.829 million during July-June 2023-24. Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 250.59 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 83.97 per cent. In addition, the other personal services witnessed a decline of 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 23.12 per cent, from US$ 8.390 million to US$ 10.330 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-June 2023-24 were recorded at US$ 7.806 billion against the exports of US$ 7.595 billion in July-June 2022-23, showing an increase of 2.77 per cent.

The imports of the country surged by 17.14 per cent, growing from US$ 8.638 billion last year to US$ 10.119 billion during the year under review.