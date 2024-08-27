Top China’s commander hails Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts

Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces General Li Qiaoming expressed admiration for Pakistan’s concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarter in Rawalpindi on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Chinese commander also acknowledged the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan army during the meeting.

“The meeting afforded an opportunity for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and measures to further augment bilateral defence cooperation,” the military’s media wing said.

Moreover, the army chief underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation is a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two nations, as per the ISPR.

The ISPR said: “COAS General Syed Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to the dignitary, reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its fraternal ties with China.”

Earlier, upon arrival at the GHQ, General Li paid respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath, and was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, in a ceremonial display of respect and hospitality, according to the statement.

Later, General Li Qiaoming, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming the deep and strategic relationship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz extended a warm welcome to General Li, emphasising that Pakistan and China are “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners” and trusted friends.

He highlighted that the relationship between the two countries enjoys widespread support across Pakistan’s public, political, and institutional spheres, making it crucial for their mutual progress and development.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the growing military-to-military exchanges, noting that the defence and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are essential for regional peace and stability. He described these ties as the bedrock of their bilateral relationship.

In his remarks, General Li affirmed China’s commitment to its relationship with Pakistan, referring to the country as an “iron brother” and a reliable strategic partner. He expressed China’s desire to elevate their friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration.

General Li also recognised the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and combating terrorism, reiterating the PLA’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the capacity building of both armed forces. The discussions focused on various aspects of the Pakistan-China friendship, particularly their bilateral defence and strategic partnership.