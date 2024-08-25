PTA announces new list of SIMs to be blocked

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that all SIM cards issued in the names of deceased individuals will be blocked effective October 15, 2024. The PTA has urged citizens who wish to transfer such SIMs to their own names to complete the necessary documentation at the relevant SIM provider’s franchise or service center to avoid disruption. This move is part of a three-phase plan by the PTA to block SIMs associated with fraudulent or outdated information. The first phase, scheduled to begin on August 16, will involve blocking SIMs registered with fake or canceled CNICs. The second phase will target SIMs registered with expired CNICs. The PTA has obtained data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate this process. Subscribers have already begun receiving messages on their SIMs informing them of the upcoming changes.