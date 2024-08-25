Cop martyred, another injured in Kurram terror attack

At least one policeman was killed and as many injured after terrorists attacked a police checkpost in Central Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police told the media on Sunday.

According to District Police Officer Ahmed Khan, the terrorists set fire to the police checkpost after the gun attack. The martyred policeman was identified as Qoowat Khan, while Constable Shahzad has been injured in the attack. He has been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadda in Central Kurram for treatment.

Funeral prayer of the martyred policeman has been offered in the wake of the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police check post in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister paying tribute to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the attack, prayed for the grant of high ranks to him in Jannah. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure the best medical care to those injured in the attack.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed the authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice, ensuring they receive exemplary punishment.

Separately, two khawarij were killed and two cops injured in exchange of fire with police here on Sunday. According to details, the police on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of a group of Fitnah al-Khawarij launched a crackdown near City Food Club in Taunsa.

An exchange of fire took place in which two khawarij were killed while two cops including an SHO and a Sub-Inspector got injured. The bodies of killed khawarij and injured policemen were shifted to hospital. The security forces and law enforcement agencies have reiterated the resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, Police have safely rescued Constable Ahmed Nawaz, who was abducted by bandits, after a successful operation in the Kacha area

Two days ago, bandits in the Rahim Yar Khan region of Punjab had ambushed a local police team, resulting in the martyrdom of 12 officers and injuries to five others.

The bandits abducted Constable Ahmed Nawaz from Kacha Machhka and later released a video of him. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the police on a successful operation in Kacha.