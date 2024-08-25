Ahmed Faraz’ s timeless legacy remembered on his 16th death anniversary

Iconic Urdu Poet Ahmed Faraz’s timeless legacy was being remembered on his 16th death anniversary when fans and fellow poets through media platforms paid rich tribute to his immense contribution to the world of literature on Sunday. As the literary world mourns the loss of this poetic genius, his fans are celebrating his legacy, recalling the impact of his powerful and evocative poetry on Urdu literature, PTV news channel reported. Ahmad Faraz was born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat. The real name of Ahmad Faraz was Syed Ahmad Shah.He started his career as a script writer with Radio Pakistan Peshawar and later joined Peshawar University as a lecturer. Tanha, Be-away Gali Kuchon mian, Sab Awazain meri hai and Shab-e-Khoon are among his literary works. He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement.