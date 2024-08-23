First batch of Chinese homegrown white broiler eggs exported to Pakistan

First batch of Chinese homegrown white broiler eggs has been exported to Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

As reported, in the early morning on August 22, 2024, a flight from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport touched down at the land of Pakistan after a long journey.

In the cargo hold of the plane stood a consignment of special “guests” – 172,800 “Guangming No. 2” White Feathered Broiler eggs from China.

The shipment, all domestically bred by Foshan Gaoming District Xinguang Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd. and Beijing Institute of Animal Science (IAS) of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), marking the first time China has exported its own breed of poultry to Pakistan.

“This export of white-feathered broiler breeding eggs to Pakistan means a lot to us. More Chinese breeding eggs will go abroad, not only to Pakistan, but also to the globe, ” Liu Dawei, deputy general manager of Xinguang, and person in charge of White Feather Broiler project, said in excitement.

The reporter learned that the “Guangming No. 2” White Feather Broiler weighed more than 3kg at 42 days of age and had a feed-to-weight ratio of 1.32-1.5:1.

More than that, they have significant advantages such as rapid growth and high survival rate.

The 172,800 hatching eggs exported to Pakistan could provide more than 50,000 sets of “Guangming No. 2” parent broilers after 21 days of incubation.

Before long, they could provide more than 7 million commercial broilers, that is, more than 21,000 tons of chicken.

Over the past four decades, the vast majority of white-feathered broiler breeders in the world have been monopolized by developed countries in Europe and the United States, and China’s dependence on foreign white-feathered broiler breeders once reached 100%.

By the end of 2021, three varieties including “Guangming No. 2” had passed the review, thus domestic white-feathered broiler breeders were independently cultivated in China.

Today, Pakistan faces the same dilemma that China once faced. Statistics showed that there’re only about half a dozen companies that import all of grandparent stock or GPs in the country.

GPs are the birds that produce the parent stock which, in turn, produce broilers for mass consumption.

Now, China-Pakistan breeding poultry export cooperation has taken a successful first step, which will lay a solid foundation for the two countries to jointly promote the innovative development of the global broiler breeding industry.

A delegation of 23 sesame seeds exporters from Pakistan visited Beijing and Handan city of Hebei Province of China near Beijing this week.

During the visit, they got big orders from Chinese companies and expected to become Pakistan’s top exporter of sesame seeds to China this year, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

On August 19, the delegation attended Pakistan China B2B Sesame Conference at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

The b2b conference was arranged by Mission and China National Grains Association (CNAGS). The conference was inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi and Vice President of CNAGS, Wang Zhenzhong.

The leader of delegation Hafiz Saad bin Mustafa also spoke at the occasion.

Analyst from SCI Group made a presentation at the conference highlighting demand and supply situation in the Chinese market and related price dynamics.

The conference was attended by 19 top Chinese enterprises interested in importing sesame seeds from Pakistan including, inter-alia, COFCO, Beijing Capital Agribusiness & Foods Group, Jingliang Holdings, Hebei Grain Group and Zhuochuang Consulting Co., Ltd.

During the visit, the delegation also visited Daming County of Handan City, Hebei Province.

Daming city consumes 20% of Chinese sesame imports of China and currently imports over 200,000 MT of sesame seeds per annum whereas Chinese imports for the whole year constitute 1 million MT per annum.

Daming county currently imports from Ethiopia, Mozambique, India and others and have currently negligible imports from Pakistan. Visit of the delegation provided a wonderful opportunity to explore new importers and expand Pakistani exports to Daming County.

The delegation visited four top factories in daming county which import large quantities of sesame seeds for producing food products and sesame oil.

The companies included Jing Xinquan Sesame Oil, Wudelli Flour, Daming Fu sesame Oil and Taidu Group.

During the seminar detailed conversations were held between the two sides about the prices, quantities, quality and flavor of the sesame from Pakistan.

In negotiations between Commercial Counsellor and Pakistani enterprises with the Daming Government and top Chinese companies, it was decided that an agreement between Pakistani enterprises and major Chinese state enterprises will be finalized to support Pakistani exports to the county through establishment of warehousing facility in the city’s industrial zone.