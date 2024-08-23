GB launches Rs 5B fund for needy patients

Advisor to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Eman Shah Friday said that Gilgit-Baltistan government has taken a major step towards bridging the region’s healthcare gap with the establishment of a Rs 5 billion endowment fund, where the fund will cover treatment costs for deserving patients, alleviating financial distress and ensuring timely medical care.

The government’s commitment to prioritizing citizens’ health and well-being is further demonstrated by plans to increase the fund annually, he said while talking to PTV news. The establishment of the endowment fund is a testament to the Chief Minister’s vision for a healthier Gilgit-Baltistan, he added. By providing financial assistance to deserving patients, the government aims to reduce the burden of medical expenses on low-income families and ensure that everyone has access to quality healthcare, he mentioned.