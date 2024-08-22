Premier to address UNGA on Sept 26

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the United Nations General Assembly’s annual General Debate on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers released by the U.N. on Tuesday. The high-level debate of the 193-member’s Assembly’s 79th session will take place from September 24 to 30.

It will be the second time Prime Minister Sharif will deliver a speech to the General Assembly — the UN’s main policy-making organ — he last addressed it in 2022. More than 130 world leaders have so far confirmed their participation the debate, according to Monica Greylay, the spokesperson for the UN General Assembly. They will be addressing international peace and security issues.