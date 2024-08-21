Data Ganj Bakhsh’s 981th Urs to start on Aug 24

The three-day 981th Urs celebrations of great saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) will be held here on August 24-26.

The Auqaf Department has been allocated Rs 13.5 million for extensive arrangements of langar for visitors and for other events. The Auqaf secretary briefed the media regarding the Urs arrangements here on Wednesday. He said that the urs would be held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from August 24 to 26, 2024 at his Astana, which will be formally inaugurated by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on August 24 at 11:00 a.m.

The secretary said special security arrangements included installation of 144 security and closed circuit cameras, establishment of a separate control room, 18 LCD’s will also be installed by the police department for the protection of pilgrims.