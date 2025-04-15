Decline in Pakistani emigration to UAE amid visa changes

Pakistan is experiencing a significant decline in worker migration to the UAE. In the first quarter of 2025, the number of workers moving to the UAE dropped sharply. This decline is mainly due to frequent changes in Emirati visa policies. Reports indicate that these changes have slowed down the export of manpower from Pakistan to the UAE.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a primary destination for Pakistani workers. In fact, during this same period, around 70% of emigrants chose Saudi Arabia. This trend highlights a shift in where Pakistani workers are finding opportunities abroad. The report from JS Global also shows that UAE now accounts for just 4% of total emigration, down from a historical average of 35%.

Despite this reduction, the UAE remains a vital trading partner for Pakistan. It is one of the largest sources of remittances to Pakistan, which is crucial for the country’s economy. While officials have stated there is no ban on UAE visas for Pakistanis, reports suggest there has been increased scrutiny and higher rejection rates.

In a recent positive turn, the UAE ambassador to Pakistan announced that Pakistanis could now access five-year visas. This resolution could possibly improve emigration processes. If Pakistan can streamline its visa procedures, remittances from the UAE may rise significantly. Together with increased inflows from Saudi Arabia, remittances could become a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy.