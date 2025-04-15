Overseas Pakistanis: A national pride, says OPF chairman

During the first annual convention for overseas Pakistanis, OPF Chairman Syed Qamar Raza praised them as the “pride of the nation.” He emphasized their role in promoting Pakistan’s image worldwide. Raza made these comments at the opening session, recognizing the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the country’s development.

He highlighted that over 12 million Pakistanis currently live in more than 60 countries. Raza stressed that addressing their issues is not about funding, but rather about the government’s attention. He assured attendees that their concerns would be prioritized and resolved.

Raza expressed gratitude to the 1,200 overseas Pakistanis who participated in the convention. He credited Army Chief Gen Asim Munir for his support, saying the event could not have happened without his guidance. Raza noted Gen Munir’s commitment to connecting with overseas Pakistanis, calling them “his people.”

Looking ahead, Raza announced plans for the next convention, which is set for April next year. The convention included notable attendees, such as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other federal officials. Additionally, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz pledged to enhance efforts for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.