Blue origin launches historic all-female celebrity space crew

Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, celebrated a milestone by launching an all-female celebrity crew into space. The crew included singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, and Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. This marked the first time that women filled every seat on a spaceflight in the U.S.

The New Shepard rocket took off from West Texas for a brief, 10-minute trip to the edge of space, reaching 66 miles above Earth. During the flight, Katy Perry expressed her joy by singing “What a Wonderful World,” highlighting the beauty of Earth below. Along for the ride were other accomplished women, including a former NASA engineer and a scientist advocating for survivors of violence.

Sanchez chose to fly with notable women to inspire others to reach for their dreams. She even commissioned special flight suits for the occasion. The launch attracted many VIPs, including Oprah Winfrey and former astronauts, who celebrated the achievement and cheered as the crew descended back to Earth.

Despite this historic flight, women still make up only 15% of all space travelers. Sanchez and her crew aimed to change this by showcasing that women can lead in space exploration. Following landing, crew members expressed their amazement, with King saying, “Oh my God, that was amazing.” This launch paves the way for more adventures in commercial spaceflight.