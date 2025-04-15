Court grants Imran Khan’s request for medical check-up and child phone calls

A special court in Islamabad has granted two requests from Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). On Tuesday, the court allowed Khan to speak with his children and undergo a medical examination. Special Judge Central FIA, Shah Rukh Arjumand, announced the decision during a reserved verdict.

The court’s ruling aims to address Khan’s concerns while he remains in custody. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining his family connections during this challenging time. Furthermore, the court instructed that all arrangements be made promptly to facilitate these requests.

In addition to the phone calls and medical check-up, the court also set a deadline for updates. A compliance report must be submitted by April 28 to ensure that the orders are followed.

This decision reflects the court’s consideration of Khan’s rights as well as his well-being. The approval provides some relief for Khan as he navigates his legal challenges.