Punjab approves new acid control law to prevent attacks

The Punjab Assembly has taken a significant step in addressing acid attacks. The Standing Committee on Home Affairs has approved the Punjab Acid Control Act 2025. This new law seeks to control how acid is sold and used in the province. It focuses on making sure that acid is sold safely and legally.

Under the new law, selling acid without a license will become a non-bailable offense. The penalties are strict: offenders face up to three years in prison. Additionally, they could be fined half a million rupees. If someone sells acid carelessly, they risk two to five years in jail, along with fines between two to ten lakh rupees.

In addition, the law will offer compensation to individuals who are victims of acid attacks. It requires that all acid packaging clearly states safety precautions. Containers must also list details about the type of acid, its quantity, and the license holder. These measures aim to protect potential victims and prevent misuse.

Previously, there were no regulations regarding acid sales, leading to many tragic incidents. The new law will regulate over 30 types of acid. Deputy commissioners will now have the authority to issue licenses for acid sales. This comprehensive approach shows Punjab’s commitment to combating acid violence effectively.