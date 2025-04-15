Shahid Afridi backs Shoaib Malik amid controversy over PSL participation

Shahid Afridi has shown support for Shoaib Malik’s participation in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). This comes after batting coach Mohammad Yousuf questioned Malik’s role as a player. Malik, is currently representing Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025. Yousuf voiced concerns about the suitability of older players participating in the league.

During a televised cricket program, Yousuf criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allowing Malik to compete. He suggested that the PCB needs to set clear eligibility criteria for players. Yousuf implied that Malik’s dual roles as a player and mentor might lead to conflicts of interest. Malik served as a mentor during the Champions One-Day Cup last year.

As the discussion progressed, the host asked Afridi when Malik should consider retirement. Afridi, however, defended his fellow cricketer. He stated, “He can play till whenever he wants to.” Afridi acknowledged the need for young players to get opportunities. He stated that Malik should miss some matches to facilitate this.

So far, Malik has played in two PSL 2025 matches but scored only 14 runs and took no wickets. His last international appearance for Pakistan was in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2021. This ongoing debate highlights the challenge of balancing experienced players with emerging talent in Pakistan cricket.