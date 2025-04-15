Singapore dissolves parliament; general election set for may 3

Singapore will hold its next general election on May 3, 2025. This follows the dissolution of parliament at the advice of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The election will be a key test for Wong and his new leadership team. Nomination Day is set for April 23. It will be followed by a nine-day campaign and a “cooling-off day” on May 2.

This vote marks Singapore’s 14th general election since independence and the first after Lee Hsien Loong stepped down. Wong hopes to gain a strong mandate to tackle rising inflation, housing issues, and demands for healthcare in an ageing society. Many expect the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) to remain in power since it has governed since 1959.

In the last election in 2020, the PAP won 83 out of 93 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Workers’ Party secured 10 seats. This time, 97 seats will be contested. A poll from March shows that 63% of decided voters support the PAP, but 56% remain undecided. To address living costs, Wong has introduced a budget that includes tax rebates and support measures.

Voting is mandatory for Singapore’s 2.75 million eligible voters, but opposition parties face challenges. Larger constituencies require teams of candidates, which can burden smaller parties. Candidates must also pay a S$13,500 deposit and get at least one-eighth of the votes to keep it. Issues like affordability and immigration will likely dominate discussions as the election nears.