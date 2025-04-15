NADRA updates age change guidelines for NICOP holders

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has revised age modification guidelines for National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). Now, applicants can request changes easily through the Pak ID mobile app, NADRA offices, or Pakistani embassies abroad. This update aims to improve accessibility for overseas applicants.

Eligibility for age changes depends on the extent of modification and supporting documents. For changes of up to five years, applicants need a Pakistani passport, matriculation certificate, recent mark sheet, or service book. Additionally, second-time changes (up to 366 days) require either a Pakistani or foreign passport, resident permit, or matric certificate.

NADRA also allows changes based on birth certificates, permitting modifications of up to one year using both inland or foreign birth records. Furthermore, if there is an unnatural age difference among siblings (under seven months), applicants can request up to a one-year change without additional documents.

The fee structure varies based on the age difference requested. Charges start at USD 5 for up to one year and go up to USD 65 for changes over three years. A second modification attempt costs USD 125. NADRA assures that these changes promote transparency and ease for overseas applicants.