Bank deposits decline by 1.7pc compared to June 2024: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released banking statistics for July 2024. According to the State Bank, the deposits of the banks were Rs30,603 billion till July 2024, which is 1.7 percent less as compared to June 2024 while the ratio of advance deposits of the banks till July 2024 was 38.8 percent. According to the SBP, the ratio of investment to deposits of banks remained at 99.4 percent till July 2024. The State Bank added that the advances of the banks till July 2024 were 11,872 billion rupees and compared to June 2024, the advances of the banks have decreased by 4.5 percent. The investment of banks till July 2024 was Rs30,431 billion and compared to June 2024, the investment of banks has increased by 0.9 percent, stated the central bank.