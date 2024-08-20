WCLA launches e-cart service at Lahore Fort

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched an electric carts service for the tour of the Lahore Fort to provide an easy and comfortable facility for the tourists. The carts have been sponsored by the Punjab Tourism and Economic Growth Program (PTEGP).

Initially, fifteen e-carts were given to WCLA out of which ten are at the Lahore Fort and other five are being used at the Shalimar Gardens and Jahangir’s Tomb.

Ten e-carts, at the Lahore Fort, take the tourists to twelve different stations that have been set up at the fort. The objective of the Walled City of Lahore Authority behind this project is to provide a comfortable expedition to the tourists so that they get easy access to the historical sites, especially for the elders and children.

The e-cart service provides very easy mode of transport at the fort as it can be accessed via simple phone calls or the booking booth at the Lahore Fort. There are three pick-up points, Roshnai Gate, Gurdwara Dera Sahib, and Picture Wall. A route has been designed and a pathway made which is indicated through the direction and station signage. Each cart goes across the Lahore Fort’s track passing through prominent monuments like Akbari Gate, Alamgiri Gate, Shahi Hammam, Picture Wall and Ahata-e-Jahangiri, Deewan-e-Aam, Makatib Khana and Huzoori Bagh. Moreover, the fare for the e-cart ticket has been decided as Rs100 per person, whereas this is almost an hour tour of the fort and tourists have the hop-on and hop-off facility in between the tour. Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing WCLA, said, “This initiative provides tourists with an easy and accessible way to explore heritage sites. People coming to the Lahore Fort have expressed positive opinions on this project. On average, almost 200 people including children, women and elderly citizens use the e-cart service at the Lahore Fort on a daily basis. After the launch of e-carts, the number of tourists has increased significantly.”