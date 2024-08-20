AEO Study Abroad Expo kicks off

AEO Pakistan has once again launched Pakistan’s biggest study abroad expo, spanning across 10 major cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, and Hyderabad. This expo offers a golden opportunity for prospective students nationwide to receive free expert advice and counselling on applying to top-ranked universities in Australia, the USA, Canada, and the UK. Representatives from over 15 prestigious universities and institutions are participating, providing invaluable guidance and insights for students planning their academic futures. Attendees also benefit from information on IELTS testing and preparatory classes available at the expo.

The first event in this series was held today at PC Hotel Lahore, drawing a large crowd of eager students and their parents. The expo was marked by enthusiasm as participants explored admission opportunities at leading Australian and international universities. Attendees praised AEO’s commitment to offering a comprehensive platform that facilitates free counseling sessions with official university representatives, helping students make informed decisions about their academic paths.

The expo series continues with upcoming events scheduled in Sialkot on August 21st at Hotel the Jeeven’s, Islamabad on August 22nd at Serena Hotel, Faisalabad on August 22nd at Hotel One, Multan on August 24th at Hotel One Tariq Road, Karachi on August 24th at Serena Hotel, Abbottabad on August 24th at Hotel One, Peshawar on August 25th at Serena Hotel, Hyderabad on August 25th at Indus Hotel, and Bahawalpur on August 26th at Ajwa Garden Hotel & Restaurant. Entry to the exhibitions is free. Scholarships are also available for eligible students.