Rawalakot emerges as top tourist destination in AJK valley

Rawalakot, a hidden gem in the heart of Kashmir has emerged as a breathtaking beauty and attraction hub for tourists, captivating visitors with its pristine landscapes, lush green meadows and serene atmosphere making it a must-visit destination for those seeking natural splendour and tranquillity.

To cater to the growing demand, several new hotels and resorts have been developed in the area, offering comfortable and luxurious stays to visitors, said a report aired by PTV news channel.

Additionally, the local government has initiated various infrastructure development projects to enhance the overall tourist experience, said a visitor.

The development of new tourist sites in Rawalakot, such as the Rawalakot Lake View Park and the Poonch River Front, has further boosted the area’s appeal, said a tourist.

These sites offer stunning views, recreational activities, and a glimpse into the local culture, making Rawalakot an ideal destination for families, adventure seekers and nature lovers, he added.

“I recently stayed at the Rawalakot hills resort and was blown away by the breathtaking views and top-notch amenities. The staff was friendly and helpful, making our stay truly unforgettable”, said a foreign tourist in valley.

The hotels are now much batter than previous modern, clean and offer great value for money. The local food is also delicious and authentic, said another tourist from Punjab.

The construction of new roads and highways has made traveling to Rawalakot much easier and faster. It is a great step towards developing the area’s infrastructure, said a traveler.

The local government’s efforts to plant trees and promote reforestation in Rawalakot will also being help in maintain the area’s ecological balance and mitigate climate change, said a visitor.

Owner of Nazara Resort in Rawalakot Waseem said that we are committed to provide an exceptional experience for tourists where recently various resorts were being upgraded with latest facilities, including comfortable seating arrangements, modern toilet facilities and a diverse range of delicious food options.

As a result, tourists have expressed immense satisfaction with their stay, praising the resort’s warm hospitality, stunning views, and tranquil atmosphere.

He said we are continues to strive for excellence, ensuring that every guest feels at home and leaves with a smile on their face.

With its breathtaking scenery, improved facilities, and unparalleled service, Nazara Resort is fast becoming the go-to destination for those seeking a serene and rejuvenating getaway in Rawalakot, he added.