Pakistani students asked to use social media for Kashmir freedom

The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi Sunday appealed to Pakistani students to play their role in the Kashmir freedom movement through digital media along with their education in this age of modern technology.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Safi emphasized the significance of leveraging social media and online platforms to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue and mobilize support for the freedom movement, urging students to use their digital skills to make a meaningful impact. Ghulam Mohammad Safi said, “The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have a lot of expectations from the Pakistani youth and the Pakistani youth have to fulfill these expectations.”