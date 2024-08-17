Three notorious dacoits killed in Khairpur police encounters

Three notorious dacoits were killed and another was injured and arrested in two different police encounters in Khairpur, police said on Saturday.

According to police, SHO police station Shah Hussain and SHO Gumbat received information that robbers were looting people by blocking the roads on Mangahan Wari Link Road and Paki Nako.

When the police party reached the spot, there was a fight between the police and the robbers and in the ensuing fight, 3 notorious robbers were killed while one robber was injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur said the dead robbers have been identified as Liaqat Shar, Nisar Ahmed Shar and Abid Mitlu while the injured robber has been identified as Mohabbate Shah.

The dead and injured were wanted in many serious cases including robbery, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, terrorism, murder, police encounters and theft, police said.

The slain dacoits used to take weapons from Dera Ismail Khan, Dara Adam Khel and different areas of Balochistan and supply them to Kacha area dacoits and tribal conflict groups, SSP said. A double-barreled pistol and a repeater have been recovered from the dead robbers, police spokesman said.