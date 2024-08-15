Sindh cabinet approves Rs 10 bn for drain affectees, Rs12bn for Hub Canal

Sindh cabinet has approved Rs10 billion for the resettlement of the affectees of three Nullahs of Karachi, Rs 12.72 billion for the construction of Hub Canal, Rs 200 million for Jamila Pumping station overhauling, the establishment of the Electric Power Regulatory Authority and allotted land for a lying railway line from Thar Coal Filed to Chhor town.

The decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Thursday.

According to CM House statement, cabinet also allotted land for Solar Parks, initiated people’s Information Technology program for youth. The local Govt Minister Saeed Ghani told the cabinet that there were 6932 affectees of Gujjar Nullah, Mahmoodabad Nullah and Orangi Nulla who needed to be resettled. The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has submitted its proposals.

The PEC evaluated the per-house cost at Rs. 1,450,000. In addition to this, the PEC also advised providing funds for construction to the affectees as per the schedule:

Rs. 500,000 on commencement of work; Rs. 500,000 on completion of masonry work up to the roof level. Rs. 450,000 on completion of the grey structure for finishing work.

The cabinet, keeping in view the recommendation of the local Govt department, approved Rs. 10.065 billion as a grant-in-aid for the construction of houses (80 sq yard). The cost per house evaluated by PEC is Rs. 1,450,000. The cabinet also accorded approval of the tentative amount for remaining affectees for Rs. 1,450,000 per house of 80 sq yard. However, the final list will be provided by the focal person through a verification process as directed by the Supreme Court.

The cabinet directed the local govt dept to forward the Revised PC-I of Rs. 4,621.494 million for internal development (i.e. essential infrastructure, roads, water supply, sewerage, storm water drainage, power supply and mosque etc) prepared by the Director-General, MDA, to P&D Department for consideration and approval from the competent forum. The Sindh government has allotted a 258-acre plot at Taiser Town Scheme 45, Malir Development Authority for the development of a Housing scheme for the 6932 affectees of three Nullahs, Gujjar, Mahmoodabad, and Orangi.

The cabinet approved Rs. 10.065 billion for construction costs and directed Commissioner Karachi, the focal person to disburse the amount as per the schedule devised by PEC.

The cabinet was told that the Karachi water board to undertake rehabilitation of the existing Hub Canal and construction of a New Canal of 100 MGD parallel to the existing one for Rs. 9.80 billion and Rs. 2.92 billion respectively through a government-to-government arrangement (KWSB and a federal govt construction company).

The CM said that the project was most important to provide water to the city, the project required immediate implementation without any bottlenecks and hindrances. The Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Minister of Local Govt Saeed Ghani said that the fastest mode of execution could be undertaken by obtaining a ‘Grant in Aid’ from the Sindh government.

The Chief Minister said that he would provide a grant-in-aid of Rs. 12.72 billion to KWSC if the project was completed within a year which means by September 2025. At this, Mayor Karachi assured the CM of the purpose, therefore the CM approved Rs12.72 billion and ordered its immediate release.

The cabinet was told that Jamila Sewerage Pumping Station was constructed in 1880, catering limited population at that time. However, now the Pumping Station takes a heavy load of sewerage coming from the Old City Area and two-thirds of Lyari Town taking up a load of up to 20 million Gallons Daily (MGD).

The infrastructure uplift for pumping out 35 MGD is required for the smooth functioning of the pumping station. The entire infrastructure including Civil and Mechanical Works along with the Electrical equipment are to be constructed afresh to provide long-term relief to the residents of Old City Area and Lyari Town. The cabinet after discussion Rs. 200 for emergency rectification works of Jamila Pumping Station.

The Sindh cabinet under the Sindh Regulation of Electric Power Services Act, (SREPS) 2023 approved to establish an Authority known as “The Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA),” which shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal.

The Authority shall comprise a Chairman and three members, including a Technical & Development Member, a Member of Legal and Corporate and a Member of Finance and Policy.

The CM also approved Rs197.916 million for the SEPRA for 2024-25. The CM directed the Minister of Energy Nasir Shah to appoint the chairman and the members as per law. The Energy department requested the cabinet that Pakistan Railways has asked for an allotment of 1381.34 acres of land in Mirpurkhas Division to lay a 105 km railway line from Islamkot – Thar Coal Field to Chhor and 30 acres in Karachi Division 9 km Bin Qasim to Port Qasim.

The land includes 720 state land in Umerkot and 661.34 acres in Tharparkar and 30 acres in Ibrahim Hyderi. Apart from it 278.22 acres of private land including 36.1 acres in Umerkot and 242.12 acres in Tharparkar. The railway line to be laid from Thar Coal Field to Chhor and Bin Qasim to Port Qasim would be used to transport coal from Thar Coal Field to the upcountry and to the power projects.

The coal-fired power projects working in other parts of the country would use Thar Coal for power generation once the railway line is laid for transportation of the coal.

The Sindh government and the Pakistan railways are lying railway lines through a joint venture.

The CM directed Minister Energy Nasir Shah to coordinate with Pakistan Railways so that work on the project could be started at the earliest.

The Sindh Cabinet allotted 40 acres of land at Tapa Landhi, District Korangi for establishment of Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD).

The cabinet was told that the Energy Department was executing the `Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP)’ with the financial and technical support of the World Bank. Under the project, three Solar Power Parks having a capacity of 320 MW are being established in three districts. The Sindh cabinet has approved the allotment of 1462 acres of land, including 250 Acres for a 50 MW Solar Park at Manjhand, Distt Jamshoro. 612 Acres for a 120 MW Solar Park in Deh Halkani / Murad Band, Distt West Karachi 600 acres for a 150 MW Solar Park in Deh Mitha Ghar, Distt Malir. The land allotment orders were accordingly issued by the LU Department.