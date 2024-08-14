FBISE, LUMS to Host Pakistan Maths Olympiad

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have signed Letter of Understanding (LoU) to elevate the standard of mathematics education in Pakistan by conducting Pakistan Maths Olympiad (PMO).

According to an official source, the FBISE and LUMS will collaborate to conduct the Pakistan Maths Olympiad (PMO) for the students of secondary and higher secondary level and equivalent in Pakistan.

This partnership is set to make a significant impact by providing technical assistance in curriculum development at par with international practices and accordingly organizing Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad (PMO).