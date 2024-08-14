Islamabad road to be named after Arshad Nadeem

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that a busy road in Islamabad’s F-10 sector, extending from the F-10 roundabout to Khayaban-e-Iqbal (also known as Margalla Road), will be named after the world record holder and Olympic gold medalist in javelin throw, Arshad Nadeem. This decision comes at the directive of the federal government, which has instructed the CDA to honor the top athlete who made the entire country proud by winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The CDA has identified the main road in the F-10 Markaz area for this purpose. The National Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to recognize Arshad Nadeem’s achievement, and President Asif Ali Zardari has decided to confer a civil award on the champion athlete. Nadeem has also received cash rewards from the provincial and federal governments. The 27-year-old Nadeem made history by becoming the first Pakistani to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, with a record-setting throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin event. Meanwhile, to pay tribute to Nadeem’s achievement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Pakistan Post is issuing a commemorative stamp on Independence Day.