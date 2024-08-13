Unprecedented but not so unexpected. On Monday, the Pakistan army officially announced taking former spymaster Lt-Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, once-revered as the golden calf by a certain brand of political leadership, into military custody in connection with a housing scheme scandal that had made headlines last year.

If the press statement by the public relations wing is to be believed, a committee formed under the directive of the Supreme Court and the Defence Ministry paved the path for a rare but thundering spectacle of self-accountability wherein a court martial has been initiated against someone of his cadre for the very first time in the country’s history. However, just a quick peek at a recent statement by the armed forces suggests that the high command had long perfected the plan to declare it was running out of patience; substantiated by the mention of “multiple instances of (his) violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement.”

There’s enough in hand to verify how Mr Hameed continued to abuse both his own oath as well as Articles 244 and 4 of the constitution by an unabated interference in the affairs of Islamabad. Until now, accusations of him using his offices to influence parliamentary votes, ensure Senate elections and pay visits across the political spectrum to win the coveted slot of army chief had been treated as conjecture. But, now that his institution – in line with its much-talked-about ideals of discipline but in stark contrast to upholding respect for the institution – has finally decided to reaffirm that no man, however important, is not above the interests of the whole nation, it would only be a matter of time before the whole pandora’s box opens.

Between swirling rumours of Mr Hameed’s personal ties to the May 9 saga and his continued counsel to PTI leaders, a lot would have to be investigated before clearing his name. Amid a bewildered frenzy on the street, political pundits claim to foresee Mr Khan’s military trial; “big win” for accountability, an eventual return to the status quo and everything in between. Truth be told, having seen stranger things happen, they might be right: in Pakistan, it could all be possible! *