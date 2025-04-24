IPL 2025: RCB aim to strengthen playoff hopes against struggling RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight in match 42 of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB is in good form with five wins out of eight matches and currently holds the fourth spot in the standings. Meanwhile, RR is placed eighth, having secured only two victories so far this season.

Phil Salt from RCB has faced challenges in recent games. He scored just five runs in his last two innings and has struggled at his home ground. Bowlers like Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma may pose further problems for him due to his issues with swing bowling. However, Salt has previously performed well against Rajasthan’s attack in earlier matches this season.

Nitish Rana of RR has delivered inconsistent performances throughout IPL 2025. Aside from two fifties, he has recorded several low scores. He has also struggled against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in past encounters. Despite that, Rana has shown a highly aggressive approach and continues to play an important role in RR’s middle order.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, now playing for RR, remains a key figure. Although he went wicketless against RCB in their previous match, he has taken nine wickets in six matches this season. His familiarity with the Chinnaswamy Stadium from his time with RCB adds to his value as RR looks to bounce back in this critical fixture.