FanCode halts PSL streaming in India after Pahalgam attack

In a sharp response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Indian sports streaming platform FanCode has suspended all live coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The app has also removed all highlights and PSL-related videos, taking a strong stand amid rising diplomatic tensions.

The PSL, which began on April 11 and is set to run until May 18, has now lost its digital broadcast in India. FanCode was the official streaming partner for PSL matches, but after the deadly attack that claimed 26 lives, the platform ended the coverage immediately. Reports also suggest that Sony Network, responsible for satellite TV coverage, may follow suit.

This decision comes as social media in India saw growing calls for a boycott of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. However, the BCCI acted swiftly, honoring the victims during a recent match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The game started with a moment of silence, and usual match-day celebrations like cheerleaders and fireworks were suspended.

The move by FanCode highlights how sports and politics can become deeply connected during times of conflict. With tensions running high, broadcasting decisions are being shaped not just by entertainment, but by national sentiment and diplomatic developments.