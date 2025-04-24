Farmers threaten wheat reduction amid price disputes, millers call for market freedom

The wheat sector in Pakistan is facing a growing conflict as harvesting peaks in Punjab and Sindh. Farmers and millers have opposing views on government intervention in wheat pricing. The flour milling industry is pushing for deregulation, believing market forces should set the prices.

The President of the Progressive Flour Millers Group, has called for the government to stop controlling wheat prices. He argues that deregulation would improve market efficiency and foster growth. He also criticized the current procurement system for being unsustainable and inefficient.

On the other hand, farmers like Khalid Khokhar from Pakistan Kisan Ittehad are unhappy with the government’s actions. They blame the sudden end to wheat procurement and the lack of a minimum support price for the sharp fall in wheat prices. Khokhar has announced plans to reduce wheat cultivation next year if the government does not address their concerns.

The Punjab government, however, defends its actions. It highlights subsidies, interest-free loans, and the requirement for mills to buy a percentage of wheat. Despite these efforts, the dispute over wheat procurement, pricing, and regulation continues, with no clear resolution in sight.