Two to Tango

Half a year since the February 8 polls, a party that incessantly claims to enjoy the popular mandate is prolonging the stare-down match and despite the much-talked-about tough times, refuses to be the one who blinks first. On Wednesday, the PTI Founder Imran Khan again stirred the hornet’s nest by offering to tender an apology for the mayhem and havoc of May 9, contingent upon the state providing evidence to support the said accusations. Quite expectedly, this cryptic remark exacerbated the political divide even further, with his supporter painting the town red over his “determined resistance” and the opposition parties taking to social media to celebrate his plea for mercy. Just one master stroke has once again branded Mr Khan as both a triumphant hero and shaking in his boots, that too at the same time. Extraordinary optics aside, this poor nation remains the ultimate loser over the constant swinging of the populist pendulum. Even if Mr Khan’s claim to innocence stands to be investigated (by an independent commission, to borrow his words), he or his party cannot close his eyes to the unprecedented damage to the nation’s credibility. Why is it that whenever these politicians are reminded about the error in their ways, their immediate and almost-always recourse is to rely on quoting history? Can any mention of the previous such tactics by other political forces downplay the countless memoirs burned down and national heritage ransacked? Any genuine attempt to rebuild bridges should have first considered an apology for how his second-in-command “stood by” and let the situation get out of hand. Other particulars could have been clarified afterwards.

Contrary to every call for reason, Mr Khan stomped his foot down and solidified the divide lines. No country would ever want the horrors of May 9 to revisit. There’s no denying it. But is the ruling elite actually ready to pull the proverbial bull by its horns and uphaul the power dynamics? For PTI/SIC/every-new-kid-on-the-block, this would mean respecting the popular mandate to utilise it to address the grievances of the very people who chose it above others. Nevertheless, the state and the executive would also have to look for the courage to extend an olive branch and acknowledge the will of the masses. Before bulldozing controversial amendments through the legislature, they too would do well to remember that it takes two to tango. *