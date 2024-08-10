Pakistan rebuts Indian media reports linking it to Hasina’s ouster

Pakistan has strongly rebutted India media reports implicating the country in the recent events that led to the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Pakistan rejects all such statements. Such statements depict India’s disturbing obsession with Pakistan. Indian political leaders and their media have a habit of blaming Pakistan for their failures in domestic and foreign policy,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in press briefing on Friday.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had expressed its strong support for the people of Bangladesh and solidarity with them as they continue to work towards a harmonious future.

The FO spokesperson also said that Pakistan would support all efforts leading to peace in the Middle East, stressing war in the region must be avoided.

As Iran prepares for possible strikes against Israel to avenge the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the foreign office spokesperson also dismissed reports claiming that Pakistan had agreed to supply ballistic missiles to Iran for an attack on the Jewish State.

The report first appeared in The Jerusalem Post, which was later picked up by the Indian media.

“Such reports are patently false. Before paying any attention to such reports, it is important to reflect on the source behind such baseless reports and the malicious agenda behind them. This is a critical time in the Middle East. We, therefore, urge all parties, including the media, not to indulge in peddling of fake news,” Baloch said.

When asked about Pakistan’s strategy and preparation for the potential Iranian attack on Israel, the spokesperson said the war must be avoided in the Middle East.

“First, with regards to the recent developments in the Middle East, including following the assassination of the head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, and he conveyed the concerns of Iran on the recent development” she explained.

She added that later on, this issue had been discussed extensively at the OIC as well.

“Pakistan has strongly condemned the assassination. We strongly condemn the Israeli adventurism in the region. Since October last year, we have repeatedly called for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire and lifting of siege in Gaza, because we believe that Israeli actions against the Palestinians and against its neighbours are creating instability in the region.”

“We also believe that a war in the Middle East must be avoided. Pakistan will therefore support all efforts to ensure peace in the Middle East,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his congratulations to Muhammad Yunus, the newly appointed interim leader of Bangladesh, and expressed optimism for strengthened relations with the country, which separated from Pakistan in 1971.

In a tweet, Sharif offered “heartiest felicitations” to Professor Muhammad Yunus, wishing him success in leading Bangladesh towards a peaceful and prosperous future. He also expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Yunus to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the coming days.