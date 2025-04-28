Phil Simmons calls for ‘patience’ towards ‘in transition’ Bangladesh

Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons requested “patience” from fans following a loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test in Sylhet last week, adding that the team ‘in transition’ needs time to achieve their goals.

Since October 2024, when Simmons took over as head coach, Bangladesh have won just one out of the five Tests and one out of eight ODIs, apart from winning a T20I series against West Indies. Bangladesh’s loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test also extended their losing streak at home to six matches.

“I ask for patience from the Bangladesh people, I know how passionate they are for the team to do better,” Simmons said on the eve of the second Test in Chattogram.

“I request for patience. We are trying to put the right things in place to get us to play better. We pick players. They play at their tempo. The aggressive part comes into [things like] running between the wickets, attitude when you get to the wicket and attitude on the field. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to score at five runs an over. Some days you can bat at five, other days you will bat at two or three [runs an over].”

Simmons said the instruction to the team has been to play a “positive brand” of cricket without being careless.

“I think we know that as a unit we didn’t bat properly in the first innings [against Zimbabwe when they were bowled out for 191]. We put ourselves in problems. We want to play a brand of positive Test cricket, not just going for 200 runs in a day. The word “transition” is mentioned in the press. It will take a bit of time to reach where we want to be.

“My message to them is that there were a few loose shots and some soft dismissals but we need to make sure that we improve as we go along. We can’t have this for one, two or three Tests [in a row]

Bangladesh have also been hit by player unavailability, specifically in their bowling attack. Taskin Ahmed is recuperating from injuries while Nahid Rana will play in the PSL instead of the second Test. Simmons said that the likes of Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan will be able to handle the load.

“Our pacers have skills,” Simmons said. “Hasan has taken five-fors in Pakistan, which is not far different from here. Khaled has done well. [Tanzim] Sakib hasn’t played that much but we know what he can bring to the attack. We still have the skills and depth from the seamers.

“I think [Tanzim] can shine in any format, with the lengths he bowls. He is deceptive with his pace. We have seen it with the white ball. He hits the stumps regularly. He gets people caught behind regularly. He also brings a bit of batting, which is always good for the team.”

Off the field, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is grappling with allegations of financial discrepancies and a player’s suspension – Towhid Hridoy. Two board employees have tendered their resignation as well. Simmons said the coaching staff has been trying their best to keep the “outside noise” away from the dressing room.

“As coaches, the outside noise is one of the things that we try to keep away from them. We are going into a Test match so in the final meeting this evening, it is one of the things that we have to make sure. It is about Bangladesh cricket for the next five days; not anything else that’s going on outside.”