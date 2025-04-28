Japan, Malaysia off to flying start at Sudirman Cup

Japan got off to a flying start in their bid for a first Sudirman Cup title by thrashing Australia 5-0, while Group C rivals Malaysia thumped France by the same score at the biennial mixed team competition on Monday.

Japan got on the board through mixed doubles pair Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito before teenager Tomoka Miyazaki won her singles match 21-12 21-9 against Tiffany Ho. Kodai Naraoka sealed the tie with his men’s singles win over Jack Yu. Japan finished runners-up in 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Malaysia, who are also chasing a first Sudirman Cup title, opened with a victory for their men’s doubles pair before Goh Jin Wei and Leong Jun Hao won their respective singles matches to take the tie.

In Group B, South Korea lost their men’s singles match when Jeon Hyeok-jin went down 21-10 23-21 to Canada’s Victor Lai, but the four-times champions got back on level terms through Paris Olympic women’s champion An Se-young before winning the remaining three matches.

The South Koreans are in a strong position to finish inside the top two and qualify for the quarter-finals of the April 27-May 4 tournament as they now top the group with two points, having beaten Czech Republic 4-1 on Sunday. In the evening session, defending champions China will resume their quest for a record-extending 14th title against Hong Kong while Taiwan will face Czech Republic and Thailand will take on Algeria.