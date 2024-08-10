KP scientists discover drug for treatment of leishmaniosis

In a remarkable achievement, the scientists in medicine have successfully prepared an indigenous drug for treatment of Cutaneous Leishmaniosis (CL), a painful skin disfiguring disease registering constant surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during last several years.

A duo of scientists from Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Gomal University D.I.Khan worked over for more than five years and finally became successful in preparation of a herbal ointment that gave very encouraging results in all stages of testing including `In vitro’ (laboratory) and `In vivo’ (in living organism including animal and humans).

Dr. Momin Khan, Associate Professor Micro Biology KMU and Dr. Adnan Ameen, Chairman Department of Pharmacognosy, the branch of knowledge concerned with medicinal drugs and other natural resources, Gomal University are founders of indigenous herbal ointment for treatment of CL.

Caused by bite of sand fly, CL is a parasitic disease that badly damages skin and also serves as a source of distress because of psychological trauma inflicted on patients by causing disfigurement on exposed body parts mostly face.

Leishmaniosis, a Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD), is endemic in Pakistan, mostly in KP and Baluchistan provinces and its treatment is solely dependent on support from international organizations including World Health Organization (WHO), Unicef, Gavi and Medicine Sans Frontier (MSF) in its import and supply at public sector hospitals.

Declaring the discovery as a praiseworthy development, Vice Chancellor KMU, Dr. Zia ul Haq has announced funding for large scale clinical trials of the new drug at hospital of KMU.

“We will hold trials for three months by applying drug to around 340 patients of CL and would also do follow up for obtaining complete results,” Dr. Zia-ul-Haq told APP.

After gaining satisfactory result by fulfilling all international formalities, steps would be taken for commercial production of the drug to help thousands of patients of CL in the province in getting easy treatment at very affordable price, Dr. Zia added.

Sharing details of the discovery, Dr. Momin Khan informed APP that the drug, titled as `Leish-Nat Z’ is prepared through mixing different herbal substances including Allium Sativum, Pistacia Vera Oil, Cinnamomum Verum, Syzygium Aromaticum (Clove), Nigella Sativa and Azadirachta Indica (Neem Tree).

Claiming to be totally organic product, Leish-Nat Z is prepared on trial basis by `ana’ Herbal Pharmacy Solutions.

Dr. Momin, who did Phd on Leishmaniosis from Quaid-e-Azam University, explained that medicine preparation started from collection of infected skin from patient for holding of culture test.

After obtaining satisfactory results at laboratory, the drug was applied on a mice that was infected by CL through injecting disease. The medicine also treated infected rat, he went on to say.

Later in the third stage, clinical trials were taken both in KMU and Gomal University by applying medicine on different patients. Some trials were also conducted in Chakdara area of Dir and almost all the patients expressed great satisfaction over result of the medicine, showing very encouraging results within a month period.