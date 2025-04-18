U.S. signals urgency in Ukraine peace talks: Rubio’s warning

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S. may abandon efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine soon. Speaking in Paris, Rubio emphasized the need to see clear signs of progress in the next few days. He stated, “We’re not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end.”

Rubio’s comments came as U.S. talks with Ukraine showed some signs of progress. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about signing a minerals pact with Ukraine next week. This follows a failed attempt in February, which arose from a clash between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Trump.

Following the recent high-level talks in Paris, Rubio noted that the U.S. peace framework received an “encouraging reception.” Meanwhile, Zelenskiy’s office described the discussions as constructive. However, Rubio highlighted frustration over the slow pace of negotiations and the need for quick results.

Rubio had also spoken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after the talks. He indicated that security guarantees are a significant issue in any potential deal. However, he stressed that obstacles remain, and urgency is critical for a resolution in the coming weeks.