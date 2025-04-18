Powerful western winds expected to impact upper Pakistan tonight

Karachi: Tonight, a strong system of western winds is likely to enter the upper regions of Pakistan. The Meteorological Department forecasts that this system will bring rain to Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

As a result of the upcoming rains, there is a risk of flooding in the Kabul, Sindh, and Jhelum rivers. It is important for residents in these areas to stay alert for potential weather changes.

In addition, the Meteorological Department predicts a rise in temperature in Karachi starting this Sunday. The temperatures may soar between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, creating concerns about heatwave-like conditions.

Moreover, other areas of Sindh may also experience similar heatwave conditions from April 24 onward. Residents are advised to take precautions as the weather shifts dramatically.