Pakistan and Malaysia collaborate to boost islamic capital markets

A delegation of Malaysian Shariah scholars recently visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Their goal was to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Malaysia in Islamic finance. The visit included a gong ceremony to honor the delegation. This event marked the beginning of discussions on cooperation and growth in Shariah-compliant investments.

PSX Chairperson Dr. Shamshad Akhtar expressed hope for expanding the relationship between the two countries. She noted that Pakistan faces rising demand for Shariah-compliant investment options. The PSX offers various faith-based investment opportunities, including equities and Sukuk. Notably, over 50% of listed companies at the PSX are Shariah-compliant.

Tariq Naseem, Head of Islamic Finance at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), underscored Pakistan’s achievements in Islamic finance. He briefed the Malaysian delegation about regulatory reforms and the growth of Islamic financial services. Furthermore, he discussed opportunities for collaboration to promote Islamic finance globally.

PSX Managing Director Farrukh H. Sabzwari highlighted the untapped potential in Pakistan’s investor base. Currently, only 0.14% of the population participates in the capital market. This number is much lower compared to 1% in Bangladesh. Sabzwari also shared updates on digitizing market processes to engage more investors. Key stakeholders from the capital market attended the event, discussing their contributions to the growth of the sector.