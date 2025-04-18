Strong earthquake expected in Pakistan next week

Shahbaz Leghari, head of the Earthquake Quick News & Research Center, issued a warning about potential earthquakes. He predicted seismic activity in several countries, including Turkey, Greece, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, in the coming week. This alert was shared during an interview on Thursday.

Leghari forecasted that Pakistan and Afghanistan would experience a 5.4 magnitude earthquake. He noted that tremors could affect both the northern and southern regions of Pakistan. Additionally, he predicted earthquakes of magnitudes 5.3, 4.8, and 5.0 in Myanmar, Turkey, and Greece, respectively.

The EQQN uses a proprietary system that can predict earthquakes up to 128 hours in advance. Leghari mentioned that all their past predictions have been accurate. For instance, they correctly predicted the recent earthquake in Pakistan on April 12 during a press conference on April 7.

Leghari urged the public to stay informed by following EQQN’s YouTube channel. This platform will provide real-time updates and alerts about upcoming seismic activity.