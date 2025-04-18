Pakistan and Egypt forge health cooperation to combat hepatitis C

Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to enhance cooperation in the health sector, particularly aimed at eliminating Hepatitis C. This agreement follows a high-level meeting between Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and the Egyptian Ambassador. Both countries recognize the urgency of addressing this viral disease.

During the meeting, they discussed various technical collaborations and initiatives to advance healthcare in Pakistan. The two sides emphasized the importance of learning from each other’s experiences. Soon, a delegation of Egyptian health experts will visit Pakistan to help with Hepatitis C eradication efforts.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal praised Egypt’s success in eliminating Hepatitis C. He shared information about Pakistan’s progress under the Prime Minister’s Hepatitis C Elimination Program. Kamal expressed a strong desire to adopt Egypt’s effective strategies for combating the disease.

In response, the Egyptian ambassador welcomed Pakistan’s interest and reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to providing technical assistance. This training and collaboration will facilitate knowledge sharing in public health. This partnership represents a significant move towards improving healthcare services and fighting viral diseases through international cooperation.