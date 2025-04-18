FBI arrests alleged Indian terrorist Harpreet Singh in sacramento

The FBI arrested Harpreet Singh, an Indian national, in Sacramento, California, on charges related to a 2023 grenade attack in Chandigarh. Singh is also linked to the Sikh separatist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which India designates as a terrorist organization. The arrest occurred on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to combat transnational terrorism.

Singh allegedly entered the United States illegally and evaded authorities using encrypted apps and disposable phones. The FBI confirmed his arrest on social media, stating he was responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India. According to reports, Singh is a key figure in BKI, accused of providing funds and logistical support to operatives in India.

Indian authorities claim Singh played a critical role in organizing a grenade attack against a retired police officer in September 2023. They say he operated from abroad to facilitate the attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India had previously offered a cash reward for information leading to his capture.

Currently, Singh is in federal custody, and U.S. authorities are working with Indian officials to determine the next steps in his legal proceedings. This arrest highlights the ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and India to disrupt international terrorism networks linked to extremist movements.