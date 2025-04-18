Sam Billings praises IPL but sees growing potential in PSL

Lahore Qalandar’s wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings recently shared his honest views on the ongoing IPL and PSL rivalry. Speaking at a press conference, the English cricketer called the IPL the top T20 league globally. He added that other leagues, including the PSL, are following closely behind.

Billings noted that leagues like the Big Bash and England’s T20 Blast aim to match the IPL’s success. He also said the PSL is becoming a strong second-best option in world cricket. Despite favouring IPL, he praised PSL’s quality and competitiveness.

The English batter showed his form in the PSL with a blazing 50* off 19 balls against Quetta Gladiators. He later added 19 runs off 10 balls in Lahore Qalandars’ 65-run win over Karachi Kings. Shaheen Afridi’s bowling helped secure that victory.

After an opening loss to Islamabad, Lahore Qalandars bounced back with two strong wins. Their next match is against Multan Sultans on April 22. Billings’ comments reflect growing respect for the PSL as its global profile continues to rise.