Transporter’s strike halts cargo movement at Karachi port

The Transporters of Goods Association (TGA) has escalated its strike at Karachi ports, causing a nationwide disruption in cargo movement. As of Friday, the strike has entered its fourth day, seriously affecting businesses across multiple sectors. This situation is putting perishable goods at greater risk and increasing demurrage charges on cargo.

The strike began due to a dispute between transporters and the Sindh government over vehicle fitness issues. Karachi Port Trust (KPT) confirmed that port authorities are not involved in the dispute. Transporters are now demanding six months to resolve issues related to vehicle fitness certificates, heavy vehicle repairs, and the installation of cameras.

President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), expressed concerns about the strike’s impact on Pakistan’s export targets. He called on authorities to take immediate action to restore normal operations and protect businesses from further losses.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) noted that support from other transport associations has led to a complete halt in cargo movement. Typically, around 10,000 containers are transported daily in Karachi, but the strike is now causing significant congestion at the ports.