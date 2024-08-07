Balochistan’s uplift tops govt’s to-do list, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Wednesday that the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan was a key priority for the incumbent government.

In a meeting with former Senate Chairman and Balochistan Assembly Member Sadiq Sanjrani, the prime minister discussed various issues related to the Balochistan province.

The prime minister announced that the Chagai Mineral Corridor was being developed to maximize the use of Balochistan’s mineral reserves, and several additional projects were under consideration for the corridor, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

A railway line would be constructed from Chagai to Gwadar to facilitate access to the mineral reserves of Chagai and surrounding areas for Gwadar port. Additionally, a grid station was being established in Chagai to enhance the electricity supply system, and measures were being taken to ensure a continuous water supply in the area, said the prime minister.

Sanjrani updated the prime minister on the Nokkundi Master Plan strategy for the development of Nokkundi city.

He expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his special focus on the development and prosperity of Balochistan and for having implemented practical measures in this regard.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, Muhammad Ali, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The prime minister warmly congratulated Muhammad Ali on his new appointment and offered his best wishes for success, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the SAPM received instructions from the prime minister regarding his forthcoming responsibilities.

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the federal government had allocated a historic development budget in the current fiscal year, for the promotion of Information Technology and Telecom sectors.

He said the incumbent government was prioritizing steps for increasing country’s IT export.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a four-member delegation of GSM Association, led by its Asia Pacific head Julian Gorman, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Khawaja Fatima, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Major General (retired) Hafeezur Rehman and other relevant senior officials. The prime minister observed that GSMA had significant and vital role in the digitization processes and welcomed holding of Digital National Summit in Islamabad for the promotion of telecommunication and IT.

He said the mechanism processes for IT sector reforms and digitization was being implemented and the focus was made on common man’s better access to Internet, digital infrastructure, E-Governance, professional training of youth in the digital skills and innovations, besides promotion of business in this sector. “Our vision envisaged access to smart phone by every individual, broadband Internet facility to every household and facility of QR Code for all businesses,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying. The delegation apprised the prime minister of GSMA role throughout the world, including Pakistan, over promotion of telecom services and expressed its keen interest in enhancing cooperation with the government in IT and telecom sectors.