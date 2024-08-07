Chinese doctor treats patients in Pakistan with acupuncture for 30 years

Dr. Jielian La, a Chinese doctor that has been providing acupuncture treatments to Pakistani patients for approximately 33 years, is promoting the philosophy of China Traditional Medicine in Pakistan.

The Chinese Acupuncture Center and Chinese Clinical Lab, under his leadership, have been offering their services in Pakistan since 1991.

In an interview with Gwadar Pro, Dr. Jielian shared his experience in Pakistan. He initially came to Pakistan with his medical team as part of a China- Pakistan cultural exchange program, aiming to establish a small clinic to introduce traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture to Pakistani friends. Dr. Jielian explained that the acupuncture treatments they offer are primarily for pain relief and nervous disorders such as frozen shoulder, sciatica, and acute headaches. These treatments are also effective for conditions like tension, depression, and insomnia. The cost per session for local patients in Pakistan is Rs2500.

Acupuncture involves inserting very thin needles into the skin at strategic points on the body. It is a key component of traditional Chinese medicine and is most commonly used to treat pain.

However, it is increasingly being used for overall wellness, including stress management.

In traditional acupuncture, the points to be treated are determined by observing and questioning the patient to make a diagnosis according to traditional methods.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the four diagnostic methods used are inspection, auscultation and olfaction, inquiring, and palpation. This involves examining the face, tongue, eyes, and pulse rate to diagnose and decide the treatment. Dr. Jielian emphasized their goal of promoting this treatment in Pakistan. He advised Chinese practitioners interested in working in Pakistan to promote such treatments, ensuring that tradition treatments available in China should also be introduced to our Pakistani brothers. For training purposes, they have cooperated with Pakistan’s Health Services Academy and jointly trained around 15 doctors and medical professionals, including physiotherapists. Their second training course is scheduled to start in October 2024. They are making efforts to train Pakistani medical specialists in acupuncture.